Marta Luisa de Noruega, enamorada de su guía espiritual Tras su divorcio en 2016, la princesa anuncia su relación con Durek Verret, socio de su empresa de conferencias EL NORTE Martes, 14 mayo 2019, 10:19

La primera hija de Harald y Sonia de Noruega se ha vuelto a enamorar, tres años después de su divorcio con el escritor de origen danés Ari Behn tras catorce años de matrimonio y tres hijos en común, y lo ha hecho público a través de su cuenta de Instagram. «No elijo a mi hombre para satisfacer a ninguno de vosotros», advirtió Marta Luisa de Noruega, de 47 años, tras presentar a su nuevo novio, su guía espiritual el chamán californiano de origen noruego Durek Verret, de 44.

Marta Luisa y Shaman Durek llevan un tiempo dirigiendo una empresa de conferencias tituladas 'La princesa y el chamán'.«Cuando encuentras a tu alma gemela, lo sabes. Y yo he tenido la suerte de haber conocido la mía (...) Me ha hecho darme cuenta de que el amor incondicional existe en este planeta (...) Me siento feliz y bendecida». Así se expresaba la princesa en Instagram, donde ha respondido Durek: «Me siento libre cuando estoy con ella, libre de ser yo y de amar a una mujer que es una luz brillante de sabiduría, profunda gracia e inmensa belleza».