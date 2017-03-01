La razón de que la caja sorpresa del huevo Kinder sea amarrilla

El color de la caja sorpresa del huevo Kinder siempre ha sido un enigma para muchos de sus consumidores. ¿Por qué amarillo? Medios británicos como Mirror.co.uk han revelado este misterio: se supone que quiere simular una yema de huevo.
Never knew the yellow bit inside a kinder surprise was meant to be the yolk, feel like my childhood was a lie— Hollie Campbell (@holliebeth0210) 9 de febrero de 2017
I didn't know the toy inside a Kinder Egg was yellow cos it was the yolk? Wtf— Tayne (@TalkativeTayne) 10 de febrero de 2017
Omg the yellow toy egg inside the kinder egg is yellow because it's suppose to be like yolk wow— Shannon Brown (@Shansss_) 27 de febrero de 2017
