La razón de que la caja sorpresa del huevo Kinder sea amarrilla

El color de la caja sorpresa del huevo Kinder siempre ha sido un enigma para muchos de sus consumidores. ¿Por qué amarillo? Medios británicos como Mirror.co.uk han revelado este misterio: se supone que quiere simular una yema de huevo.

