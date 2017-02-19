El Norte de Castilla

Cariño, he encogido a Trump

/ Reddit

  • El supuesto complejo del presidente de Estados Unidos por el tamaño de sus manos ha llevado a los usuarios de Reddit a crear la página Tiny Trump con todo tipo de memes

La edición estadounidense de The Huffington Post asegura que el complejo de Donald Trump por el tamaño de sus manos ha llevado a los usuarios de Reddit a crear la página Tiny Trump (Trump diminuto), en la que han compartido todo tipo de memes con fotografías del presidente de Estados Unidos en versión pequeña, una réplica de la célebre película 'Cariño, he encogido a los niños'.

