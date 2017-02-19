Cariño, he encogido a Trump

Arroyo de la Encomienda (Valladolid)
La edición estadounidense de The Huffington Post asegura que el complejo de Donald Trump por el tamaño de sus manos ha llevado a los usuarios de Reddit a crear la página Tiny Trump (Trump diminuto), en la que han compartido todo tipo de memes con fotografías del presidente de Estados Unidos en versión pequeña, una réplica de la célebre película 'Cariño, he encogido a los niños'.
In case anyone missed the best thing coming from @reddit today! Check the subreddit for more! #TinyTrumphttps://t.co/qtVxLJELQjpic.twitter.com/104a3htcW5— Jannick van Kleef (@El_Dutche) 17 de febrero de 2017
@realDonaldTrump Look at those TINY hands! #TinyTrump#TinyHandspic.twitter.com/AMMCQvh17o— SuzGuz (@suzguz60) 17 de febrero de 2017
CAPTION THIS extremely rare #tinytrump sighting in his natural habitat: pic.twitter.com/NyYaVFGwSj— BadHombreLands NPS (@BadHombreNPS) 17 de febrero de 2017
Steve...Steve...did you order my special little seat for the table, yet? I WANT MY LITTLE SEAT AT THE TABLE! #TinyTrumppic.twitter.com/XM8r2jGwsv— Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) 17 de febrero de 2017
This one is gonna make me piddle, but then again, maybe he WANTS THAT. #TinyTrumppic.twitter.com/OUQv3nGz5F— Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) 17 de febrero de 2017
#tinytrumppic.twitter.com/ycyQPbcLIj— e.s.mars (@e_s_mars) 17 de febrero de 2017
Let's savor the little things. Best. Hashtag. Ever. #tinyTrump#seewhatIdidtherepic.twitter.com/uEWiLY9SbN— Kristy Nolen (@KristyNolen) 17 de febrero de 2017
When your mom let's you pull the 'Stop Request' string on the bus and you turn around like:#tinyTrumppic.twitter.com/FoCvWQYXTh— Davon Magwood (@davonmagwood) 17 de febrero de 2017
@POTUS@realDonaldTrump#TinyTrumps— Stephen A. Malcolm (@S_A_Malcolm) 19 de febrero de 2017
This is how the rest of the world see the USA's #illegitimatePresident - small & pathetic pic.twitter.com/fxsVBdzKYa
@POTUS@realDonaldTrump#TinyTrumps— Stephen A. Malcolm (@S_A_Malcolm) 19 de febrero de 2017
He has no respect for women. pic.twitter.com/TYWlavCFtu
Una selección de los mejores #TinyTrumps para todos ustedes pic.twitter.com/iH1XeKeccl— Rodolfo Dávila (@rododavila) 19 de febrero de 2017
Awwwwwww. #TinyTrumps are so cute!! #TinyHands#tinypresident#RESISTANCE#Tyrant#failing@realDonaldTrumppic.twitter.com/hanhLdXCUg— TillyToogood (@tillytoogood) 19 de febrero de 2017
#TinyTrumps tendencias online— jcrquiroga (@jcrquiroga) 18 de febrero de 2017
La la @POTUSpic.twitter.com/j6fpCAivHi
One for the Irish #TinyTrump#TinyTrumpspic.twitter.com/uPm8rA8Ras— Richie McCann (@richie_no_t) 17 de febrero de 2017
You've inspired me @ed_son#TinyTrump#TinyTrumps#Trump#fridayfun#reddit@reddit@ThePokepic.twitter.com/AGQM79XA2N— Gareth Payne (@paynebynature) 17 de febrero de 2017
#TinyTrumps is my new fave! pic.twitter.com/ya06mzlAbe— Dave Buxton (@davebuxtonphoto) 17 de febrero de 2017
Pointy finger. #TinyTrumpspic.twitter.com/ttWS7XRtI4— Brian Sargent (@awrightbrian) 17 de febrero de 2017
Yesterday's big press conference with @realDonaldTrump. It was HUGE! The biggest! #TinyTrumpspic.twitter.com/umcPqj1R7z— Randy L. Shaffer (@rlshafferwrites) 17 de febrero de 2017
when i look at trump's hairdo, all i see are tiny trumps. #tinytrumpspic.twitter.com/LPPBZ5IBqo— Alternate Joey (@60th_Street) 2 de junio de 2016
@realDonaldTrump#TinyTrumps#tinyTrump#tinypresident@CNN debate time pic.twitter.com/8Dy80l5Pr1— Icarus Ridexx (@IcarusRidexx) 18 de febrero de 2017
someone doesn't want to govern today #tinytrump#TinyTrumps#tinypresidentpic.twitter.com/z1rR5YJiQH— Ann DeWig (@anndewig) 18 de febrero de 2017
All aboard the big boy plane #TinyPresident#TheResistancepic.twitter.com/yB4oaw8mxp— R. Saddler (@Politics_PR) 18 de febrero de 2017
I love #tinypresidentpic.twitter.com/uzt69AXloC— Ty Paulhus (@typaulhus) 18 de febrero de 2017
@realDonaldTrump#TinyTrumps#tinyTrump#tinypresident Play Time pic.twitter.com/QQXCSiAyuy— Icarus Ridexx (@IcarusRidexx) 18 de febrero de 2017
@realDonaldTrump#TinyTrumps#tinyTrump#tinypresident#HillaryClinton Yep this how I remember the debates. pic.twitter.com/ZMbYOytKgj— Icarus Ridexx (@IcarusRidexx) 18 de febrero de 2017
Just me and my huge #TinyPresident hands. #TinyTrumppic.twitter.com/EqkQaxQpGB— Tiny Trump (@Tinytrump_) 18 de febrero de 2017
When I pose for pictures I always have to stand on my tip toes. #TinyTrump#TinyPresidentpic.twitter.com/MNcoNprMxR— Tiny Trump (@Tinytrump_) 17 de febrero de 2017
#TinyPresidentpic.twitter.com/mxHXIZQMSr— Epic Picture Party (@EpicPicParty) 17 de febrero de 2017
