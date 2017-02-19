Cariño, he encogido a Trump

La edición estadounidense de The Huffington Post asegura que el complejo de Donald Trump por el tamaño de sus manos ha llevado a los usuarios de Reddit a crear la página Tiny Trump (Trump diminuto), en la que han compartido todo tipo de memes con fotografías del presidente de Estados Unidos en versión pequeña, una réplica de la célebre película 'Cariño, he encogido a los niños'.

Steve...Steve...did you order my special little seat for the table, yet? I WANT MY LITTLE SEAT AT THE TABLE! #TinyTrumppic.twitter.com/XM8r2jGwsv — Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) 17 de febrero de 2017

This one is gonna make me piddle, but then again, maybe he WANTS THAT. #TinyTrumppic.twitter.com/OUQv3nGz5F — Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) 17 de febrero de 2017

When your mom let's you pull the 'Stop Request' string on the bus and you turn around like:#tinyTrumppic.twitter.com/FoCvWQYXTh — Davon Magwood (@davonmagwood) 17 de febrero de 2017