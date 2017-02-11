El Norte de Castilla

Las muñecas hiperrealistas de Noel Cruz

  • El mismo artista fue quien 'corrigió' la 'aterradora' muñeca de Emma Watson como Bella

Noel Cruz ya era famoso gracias a sus impresionantes muñecas antes de que 'corrigiera' la efigie de Emma Watson como Bella. Un juguete que pasará a la historia como uno de los más comentados en Internet y no precisamente para bien ya que los internautas le sacaron un parecido mayor con Justin Bieber que con la actriz británica.

A finales del mes pasado, Cruz publicó en su cuenta de Instagram su versión de la Bella de Emma Watson con un resultado que vapuleaba al merchandising de la película.

Pero esta no es la única obra del artista que posee una larga experiencia en esto de las muñecas que, en ocasiones llegan a parecer una fotografía de los actores más que un artículo de entretenimiento.

