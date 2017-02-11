Las muñecas hiperrealistas de Noel Cruz

Noel Cruz ya era famoso gracias a sus impresionantes muñecas antes de que 'corrigiera' la efigie de Emma Watson como Bella. Un juguete que pasará a la historia como uno de los más comentados en Internet y no precisamente para bien ya que los internautas le sacaron un parecido mayor con Justin Bieber que con la actriz británica.

