Las muñecas hiperrealistas de Noel Cruz

Santovenia De Pisuerga (Valladolid)
Servicio a domicilio
Envío a domicilio
Envío a domicilio
Arroyo de la Encomienda (Valladolid)
Arroyo de la Encomienda (Valladolid)
Noel Cruz ya era famoso gracias a sus impresionantes muñecas antes de que 'corrigiera' la efigie de Emma Watson como Bella. Un juguete que pasará a la historia como uno de los más comentados en Internet y no precisamente para bien ya que los internautas le sacaron un parecido mayor con Justin Bieber que con la actriz británica.
they thought they made a nice emma as belle doll but instead they made a justin bieber doll pic.twitter.com/lbApA05pu0— maryam (@seIinaivy) 7 de enero de 2017
A finales del mes pasado, Cruz publicó en su cuenta de Instagram su versión de la Bella de Emma Watson con un resultado que vapuleaba al merchandising de la película.
Now on ebay: Three day auction ends Sunday January 29th at 6:30 pm PST Before and After - Custom repaint of Disney Store Emma Watson Belle doll I appreciate all of your requests for a repaint. Thank you! #art #actionfigure #barbiedoll #customdoll #customfigure #dollart #dollartist #dollrepainting #dollmakeover #dollcollector #hottoys #makeup #hairstyle #hairstyle #hairstyle #makeover #makeupartist #noelcruz #repaint #noelcruzdolls #beautyandthebeast #belle #emmawatson #disney #waltdisney #belledoll #emmawatsondoll #beautyandthebeastdoll #disneystorebelle #disneystorebelledoll #emmawatsonbelledoll
Una foto publicada por Noel Cruz (@noelcruzdolls) el
Pero esta no es la única obra del artista que posee una larga experiencia en esto de las muñecas que, en ocasiones llegan a parecer una fotografía de los actores más que un artículo de entretenimiento.
Be sure to follow also my work on Twitter using the link below: https://www.twitter.com/ncruzdollart Carrie Fisher's iconic role made an indelible mark on my consciousness as a young man. I am greatly saddened by her passing and could not deny the surge of inspiration I am feeling. This repaint of the 1/6 Hot Toys Princess Leia figure is my humble tribute to Fisher's legacy. May the force be with you forever, Carrie. #art #artist #actionfigure #barbiedoll #customdoll #celebritydoll #dollart #dollartist #dollrepaint #hottoys #ncruz #noelcruz #noelcruzdolls #onesixth #ooakdoll #pro #repaint #repaintartist #repainteddolls #talent #hairstyle #hairstyling #makeup #makeupartist #starwars #carriefisher #princessleia
Una foto publicada por Noel Cruz (@noelcruzdolls) el
Be sure to follow also my work on Twitter using the link below: https://www.twitter.com/ncruzdollart In the Spotlight - Custom repaint of Mattel Elizabeth Taylor doll #art #artist #actionfigure #barbiedoll #customdoll #celebritydoll #dollart #dollartist #dollrepaint #hottoys #ncruz #noelcruz #noelcruzdolls #onesixth #ooakdoll #pro #repaint #repaintartist #repainteddolls #talent #hairstyle #hairstyling #makeup #makeupartist #elizabethtaylor #liztaylor
Una foto publicada por Noel Cruz (@noelcruzdolls) el
Custom doll repaint and hair restyle of Audrey Hepburn as Sabrina #art #artist #audreyhepburn #barbiedoll #celebritydoll #customdoll #dollart #dollrepaint #dollcollector #dollartist #elizadoolittle #hottoys #hairstyle #myfairlady #makeup #makeupartist #ncruz #noelcruz #noelcruzdolls #ooakdoll #repaint #repaintartist #repainteddolls #sabrina
Una foto publicada por Noel Cruz (@noelcruzdolls) el
Now on ebay - (3 day auction ends wednesday August 17th at 6:35 pm PST ) Custom repaint/hair restyle of 19 inch Wonder Woman Gal Gadot figure by Jakks Pacific Big Figs Glued on molded hair was removed and replaced with wig that has been custom cut and styled. Full facial and body repaint as well as paint adjustment on the suit to look metallic. #art #actionfigure #barbiedoll #customdoll #customfigure #dollart #dollartist #dollrepainting #dollmakeover #dollcollector #hottoys #makeup #hairstyle #hairstyle #hairstyle #makeover #makeupartist #noelcruz #repaint #noelcruzdolls #batmanvsuperman #galgadot #wonderwoman
Una foto publicada por Noel Cruz (@noelcruzdolls) el
Before and After - Custom repaint/restyle of 1/6 Dark Knight Joker (Heath Ledger) #art #actionfigure #barbiedoll #customdoll #customfigure #dollart #dollartist #dollrepainting #dollmakeover #dollcollector #hottoys #makeup #hairstyle #hairstyle #hairstyle #makeover #makeupartist #noelcruz #repaint #noelcruzdolls #batman #darkknight #joker #heathledger
Una foto publicada por Noel Cruz (@noelcruzdolls) el
NOW ON EBAY - Disney Store Version custom doll repaint #art #artist #actionfigure #angelinajolie #barbiedoll #customdoll #customtoys #celebritydoll #dollart #dollartist #dollrepaint #dollmakeover #dollcollector #hottoys #halloween #makeup #makeupartist #makeover #maleficent #ncruz #noelcruz #noelcruzdolls #onesixth #ooakdoll #pro #repaint #repaintartist #repainteddolls #sleepingbeauty #talent
Una foto publicada por Noel Cruz (@noelcruzdolls) el
Custom repaint of 11 1/2 inch doll as Maleficent as Angelina Jolie doll. Visit www.facebook.com/noelcruz.art for more of my work #artist #actionfigures #angelinajolie #barbiedoll #customdoll #celebritydoll #dollart #doll #disneydoll #disney #dollrepaint #dollcollector #hottoys #maleficent #ncruz #noelcruz #noelcruzdolls #onesixth #ooakdoll #onesixthscale #pro #painting #repaint #repaintartist #repainteddolls #sleepingbeauty #talent #elf
Una foto publicada por Noel Cruz (@noelcruzdolls) el
Temas