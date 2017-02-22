El Norte de Castilla

Descubre el error en la imagen

  • Durante la emisión del último episodio de 'The Walking Dead' muchos fans pronto descubrieron un gazapo

  • el norte

Durante la emisión del último episodio de 'The Walking Dead' muchos fans pronto descubrieron un gazapo. Muchos creyeron que detrás de la cabeza de Rick pasaba a mucha velocidad un avión.

