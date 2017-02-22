Descubre el error en la imagen

Aguilar de Campoo (Palencia)
Durante la emisión del último episodio de 'The Walking Dead' muchos fans pronto descubrieron un gazapo. Muchos creyeron que detrás de la cabeza de Rick pasaba a mucha velocidad un avión.
Was that a plane behind Rick's head? Is it supposed to be there or is it a blooper? @WalkingDead_AMCpic.twitter.com/fqkuh4oJAJ— Molly Ehret (@MollyEhret) 20 de febrero de 2017
@WalkingDead_AMC What was that flying behind Rick in the latest episode? Looked like a plane to me.— Jayf197233 (@jfreejr33) 21 de febrero de 2017
Was it just me or am I over tired from work that I saw a plane fly behind ricks head on last nights @WalkingDead_AMC ???— Terry Devaney (@devaney80) 21 de febrero de 2017
@WalkingDead_AMC did I just see a plane?— Lisa Catlett (@lalacatlett) 20 de febrero de 2017
@WalkingDead_AMC what is that? #TheWalkingDead#Bird or #Plane? pic.twitter.com/EvNkodBICS— Stefanie Smith (@StefanieBaines) 20 de febrero de 2017
