Las series que llegarán en 2017

2016 se despide. Un año que, televisivamente hablando, recordaremos por 'Westworld', la promesa de HBO para sustituir a 'Juego de Tronos' que no ha sido para tanto pero que apunta muy buenas maneras. Y el pelotazo nostálgico de Netflix, 'Stranger Things'.

El año que viene un buen puñado de series llegan a su fin. Entre ellas se encuentran títulos que se han convertido en un imprescindible para millones de personas en todo el mundo. El tres de enero de 2017 acabará 'Bones' después de 12 años. También acaba 'The Vampire Diaries' (10 de marzo) y 'Grimm' (6 de enero). Eso en cuanto a las 'network'. La teles por cable pondrán punto y final a: 'Bates Motel' (a principios de año, sin fecha concreta), 'Black Sails' (29 de enero), 'Bloodline' (sin fecha concreta), 'Episodes' (sin fecha específica), 'Girls' (12 de febrero), 'Halt and Catch Fire' (sin fecha), 'Hand of God', 'The Leftovers' (en abril), 'Longmire' (sin fecha), 'Orphan Black' (sin fecha), 'Pretty Little Liars' (abril), 'Switched at Birth' (31 de enero), 'The Strain' (sin fecha), y 'Turn' (sin fecha).

Sherlock.

Paran por Navidad (eso que los americanos llaman 'midseason'), aunque regresarán poco después, 'The Walking Dead' que está sufriendo una fuerte bajada de audiencia. De hecho, el último capítulo emitido este año tan solo ha subido 10.000 espectadores. Los 10,58 millones de espectadores cosechados saben a muy poco si se tiene en cuenta que la octava temporada debutó con 17,03 millones.

Otro que está de 'midseason' es The Flash que deja para este 'medio final' el camino abierto para un 'crossover' con 'Legends of Tomorrow'. 'Supernatural' continuará con su temporada número doce el 26 de enero, 'Gotham' volverá con el regreso de uno de sus personajes más carismáticos también en enero, después de que su último episodio, hasta el momento, se emitiera el 29 de noviembre.

Nuevas temporadas de series ya estrenadas habrá decenas, así que hay que centrar los objetivos. Sin duda, la más esperada, comentada, 'spoileada' del año será la octava de 'Juego de Tronos' que retrasa su estreno hasta el verano sin que HBO se haya atrevido a especificar una fecha. También vuelve a BBC 1 el uno de enero, 'Sherlock', en la que será, presumiblemente su última temporada. Solo por la espera de años entre temporada y temporada merece la pena la mención. Otro ilustrísimo de la televisión británica regresa a casa con un especial navideño. La cita ineludible era la de 'Doctor Who' el 25 de diciembre con el especial de Navidad. Por otra parte el superespecial y archipublicitado espisodio especial de 'Sense 8' se emitió el pasado día 23.

starz Una de las imágenes del tráiller de 'American Gods'

Para la arriba firmante la serie más esperada de este año será la adaptación de la novela de Neil Gaiman 'American Gods' de Starz. Como 'Juego de Tronos' no tiene fecha de estreno, se espera que en otoño. En mayo se estrenará 'Star Trek Discovery' pero no han determinado un día concreto.

Por otra parte, las cadenas también aprovechan este parón de Navidad para estrenar algunas series. Una de las más esperadas es 'Riverdale' de CW el 26 de enero.

En cuanto a las series de superhéroes de Marvel que está realizando Netflix este año se verá el estreno de Iron Fist. La segunda temporada de Jessica Jones y la tercera de Daredevil no verán la luz hasta 2018 ya que sus rodajes no comenzarán hasta que no acabe la serie coral que reunirá a los cuatro héroes de la Cocina del Infierno titulada 'Los Defensores'. El cuarto en discordia, 'Luke Cage' tiene segunda temporada confirmada pero no se sabe cuándo.

'Iron Fist'

De estrenos y vuelta de 'midseason' este listado es el más completo hasta mayo (lovingseries). Aquí por cadenas

– 1 DE ENERO:

• Brooklyn nine-nine 4×11 – The Fugitive (FOX)

• Conviction 1×10 – Not Okay (ABC)

• Pure genius 1×09 – Grace (CBS)

• Ransom 1×01 – Pilot (CBS)

• The Mick 1×01 – Pilot (FOX)

• Sherlock 4×01 – The Six Thatchers (BBC One)

– 2 DE ENERO:

• 2 Broke girls 6×13 – And The Zom-Com (CBS)

• Beyond 1×01 – Pilot (Freeform)

• Kevin can wait 1×14 – TBA (CBS)

• Man with a plan 1×09 – Flip That Kid (CBS)

• Scorpion 3×13 – Faux Money Maux Problems (CBS)

• Shadowhunters 2×01 – The Guilty Blood (Freeform)

• The odd couple 3×10 – TBA (CBS)

– 3 DE ENERO:

• American housewife 1×10 – TBA (ABC)

• Bull 1×10 – TBA (CBS)

• Chicago fire 5×09 – Some Make It, Some Don’t (NBC)

• Chicago PD 4×09 – Don’t Bury This Case (NBC)

• Fresh on the boat 3×09 – Best Of Orlando (ABC)

• NCIS 14×11 – TBA (CBS)

• NCIS New Orleans 3×10 – TBA (CBS)

• New Girl 6×11 – Raisin’s Back (FOX)

• The Middle 8×10 – TBA (ABC)

• The real O'Neals 2×09 – The Real Sin (ABC)

• Bones 12×01 – The Hope in The Horror (FOX)

– 4 DE ENERO:

• Blach-ish 3×13 – I’m A Survivor (ABC)

• Blindspot 2×10 – Nor I, Nigel, AKA Leg In Iron (NBC)

• Code black 2×12 – One In A Million (CBS)

• Designated survivor 1×11 – TBA (ABC)

• Frequency 1×10 – The Edison Effect (CW)

• It’s always sunny 12×01 – The Gang Turns Back (FXX)

• Law & Oorder SVU 18×07 – Decline and Fall (NBC)

• Lethal weapon 1×10 – Homebodies (FOX)

• Man seeking woman 3×01 – TBA (FXX)

• Modern Family 8×09 – Sarge & Pea (ABC)

• Speechless 1×11 – TBA (ABC)

• Star 1×02 – The Devil You Know (FOX)

• The Goldbergs 4×11 – Meatballs II (ABC)

– 5 DE ENERO:

• Chicago MED 2×09 – Uncharted Territory (NBC)

• Life in Pieces 2×09 – TBA (CBS)

• Mom 4×09 – TBA (CBS)

• Nashville 5×01 – TBA (CMT)

• Portlandia 7×01 – TBA (IFC)

• Superstore 2×10 – Lost and Found (CBS)

• The Big Bang Theory 10×12 – The Holiday Summation (CBS)

• The Blacklist 4×09 – Lipet’s Seafood Company (NBC)

• The good place 1×10 – Chidi’s Place (NBC)

• The great indoors 1×09 – Kaylie (CBS)

– 6 DE ENERO:

• Blue Blodds 7×11 – TBA (CBS)

• Dr. Ken 2×12 – TBA (ABC)

• Hawaii 5.0 7×12 – TBA (CBS)

• Last man standing 6×12 – Three Sisters (ABC)

• MacGyver 1×12 – Screwdriver (CBS)

• Rosewood 2×10 – Bacterium & The Brothers Panitch (FOX)

• Emerald City 1×01 – The Beast Forever (NBC)

• Grimm 6×01 – Fugitive (NBC)

• Sleepy Hollow 4×01 – Columbia (FOX)

• One day at a time – Temporada 1 (Netflix)

– 7 DE ENERO:

• Taboo 1×01 – Episode 1 (BBC One)

– 8 DE ENERO:

• Elementary 5×11 – TBA (CBS)

• Family Guy 15×10 – Passenger Fatty-Seven (FOX)

• Madam Secretary 3×11 – TBA (CBS)

• NCIS Los Ángeles 8×12 – Kulinda (CBS)

• The Simpsons 28×11 – Pork and Bonus (FOX)

– 10 DE ENERO:

• Agents of Shield 4×09 – TBA (ABC)

• This is us 1×11 – The Right Thing To Do (NBC)

• Schitt's Creek 3×01 – TBA (CBC)

– 11 DE ENERO:

• GG2D 3×01 – TBA (Bravo)

– 12 DE ENERO:

• Colony 2×01 – Preoccupation (USA Network)

– 13 DE ENERO:

• The Vampires Diaries 8×08 – TBA (CW)

• A series of unfortunate events – Temporada 1 (Netflix)

• Sneaky Pete – Temporada 1 (Amazon)

– 15 DE ENERO:

• Homeland 6×01 – Fair Game (Showtime)

– 16 DE ENERO:

• Gotham 3×12 – TBA (FOX)

• Lucifer 2×11 – Stewardess Interruptus (FOX)

• Timeless 1×11 – TBA (NBC)

– 18 DE ENERO:

• Six 1×01 – Pilot (History)

– 19 DE ENERO:

• Baskets 2×01 – TBA (FX)

• Grey's Anatomy 13×10 – TBA (ABC)

• Htgawm3×10 – TBA (ABC)

• Scandal 6×01 – Survival of The Fittest (ABC)

– 22 DE ENERO:

• Mercy Street 2×01 – TBA (PBS)

– 23 DE ENERO:

• Jane of the Virgin 3×08 – Chapter Fifty-Two (CW)

• Quantico 2×09 – TBA (ABC)

• Supergirl 2×09 – TBA (CW)

– 24 DE ENERO:

• The Flash 3×10 – TBA (CW)

• Legends of tomorrow 2×09 – Raiders Of The Lost Art (CW)

• Outsiders 2×01 – TBA (WGN America)

– 25 DE ENERO :

• Arrow 5×10 – Who Are You? (CW)

• Suits 6×11 – She’s Gone (USA Network)

• The Magicians 2×01 – Night Of Crowns (SYFY)

• The Path 2×01 – TBA (Hulu)

– 26 DE ENERO:

• Fortitude 2×01 – Episode 1 (Sky Atlantic)

• Riverdale 1×01 – Pilot (CW)

• Supernatural 12×09 – First Blood (CW)

– 27 DE ENERO:

• Taken 1×01 – Pilot (NBC)

– 29 DE ENERO:

• Black Sails 4×01 – XIX (Starz)

– 31 DE ENERO:

• Switched at birth 5×01 – The Call (Freeform)

• The Fosters 4×11 – Insult To Jury (Freeform)

– 1 DE FEBRERO:

• The 100 4×01 – Echoes (CW)

The expanse 2×01 – TBA (SYFY)

– 2 DE FEBRERO:

• Powerless 1×01 – Pilot (NBC)

• Superior donuts 1×01 – Pilot (CBS)

• Training Day – Pilot (CBS)

– 3 DE FEBRERO:

• Santa Clarita diet – Temporada 1 (Netflix)

– 5 DE FEBRERO:

• 24 Legacy 1×01 – 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. (FOX)

– 6 DE FEBRERO:

• APB 1×01 – Pilot (FOX)

– 7 DE FEBRERO:

• Imposters 1×01 – Pilot (Bravo)

– 8 DE FEBRERO:

• Legion 1×01 – Pilot (FX)

– 10 DE FEBRERO:

• Reing 4×01 – TBA (CW)

– 12 DE FEBRERO :

• Girls 6×01 – TBA (HBO)

• The Walking Dead 7×09 – TBA (AMC)

– 14 DE FEBRERO:

• The Mindy project 5×08 – TBA (Hulu)

– 15 DE FEBRERO:

Doubt OUBT 1×01 – Pilot (CBS)

– 19 DE FEBRERO:

• Big Litte Lies 1×01 – TBA (HBO)

• Billions 2×01 – TBA (Showtime)

• Crashing 1×01 – Pilot (HBO)

• The Good Figth 1×01 – TBA (CBS All Access)

– 22 DE FEBRERO :

• Major Crimes 5×14 – Heart Failure (TNT)

– 23 DE FEBRERO:

• The Backlist: Redemption1×01 – TBA (NBC)

– 27 DE FEBRERO:

• Z:The beginning of everything – Temporada 1 (Amazon)

– 5 DE MARZO:

• Chicago justice 1×01 – TBA (NBC)

• Shades of blue 2×01 – TBA (NBC)

– 7 DE MARZO:

• Trial & Error 1×01 – Pilot (NBC)

– 8 DE MARZO:

• Underground 2×01 – TBA (WGN America)

– 17 DE MARZO:

• The Original 4×01 – TBA (CW)

• Iron First – Temporada 1 (Netflix)

– 22 DE MARZO:

• Empire 3×10 – Sound and Fury (FOX)

– 29 DE MARZO:

• Harlots 1×01 – TBA (Hulu)

– 4 DE ABRIL:

• iZombie 3×01 – Heaven Just Got A Little Smoother (CW)

– 18 DE ABRIL:

• Famous in love 1×01 – Pilot (Freeform)

• Pretty Litte Liars 7×11 – Playtime (Freeform)

– 25 DE ABRIL:

• Great news 1×01 – Pilot (NBC)

– 26 DE ABRIL:

• The Handmaid's Tail TAIL 1×01 – Pilot (Hulu)

– 5 DE MAYO:

• Sense 8 – Temporada 2 (Netflix)

– 23 DE MAYO:

• Casual 3×01 – TBA (Hulu)

Para terminar, estas son las series que, a día de hoy no tienen fecha de estreno. Por cierto Westworld no volverá hasta 2018.

- Prison Break (Fox)

- Kicking & Screaming (Fox)

- Shots Fired (Fox,)|

- Making History (Fox)

- Hypnotize Me (Fox)

- Marlon (NBC)

- Midnight, Texas (NBC)

- Game of Thrones (HBO, temporada 7)

- Veep (HBO, temporada 6)

- Silicon Valley (HBO, temporada 4)

- Bill Nye Saves the World (Netflix)

- Catastrophe (Amazon temporada 3)

- American Gods (Starz)

- Stranger Things (Netflix, temporada)

- Better Caul Saul (AMC, temporada 3)

- Greenleaf (OWN, temporada 2)

- The Book of John (OWN,)

- Super Soul Sunday (OWN, temporada 6B)

- Love Thy Neighbor (OWN, temporada 4)

- Booze Traveler (Travel Channel)

- Hustle & Soul (WE tv)

- Still the King (CMT, temporada 2)

- Ghost Brothers (Destination America, temporada 2)

- Hap and Leonard (SundanceTV, temporada 2)

Llamamiento a los lectores: cualquier novedad, estreno, cambio de fecha, regreso... será bienvenido para actualizar esta información.

